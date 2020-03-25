Timmonsville police chief: no suspects, arrests after overnight homicide

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Timmonsville police are investigating a homicide.
A shooting death happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Byrd Street, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
