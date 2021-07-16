Timmonsville police investigate 2nd shooting in 24 hours

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are investigating the second shooting within 24 hours, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.

One person was injured Friday in a shooting on East Main Street, McFadden said. The shooting appeared to stem from an argument.

Police are investigating and trying to get surveillance footage from businesses, McFadden said.

One person was shot on Orange Street Saturday night and was taken to the hospital with injuries. No other information about either of the shootings was immediately available.

