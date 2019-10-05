TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night.
The gunfire broke out on Colonial Drive in Timmonsville, according to Chief Billy Brown. Police responded at around 11:30 p.m.
They arrived to find a large crime scene and had to call in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for help.
No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.
The victim who is in the hospital is expected to be okay.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.
- Timmonsville shooting leaves one dead, another injured
- *That* red Jeep making appearance in Murrells Inlet Saturday as owners continue to raise money for Bahamas
- Bernie Sanders ‘feeling so much better’ following heart attack
- Fire breaks out at Myrtle Beach Denny’s
- Cooler Weather for the weekend with a slight chance for a few showers