Timmonsville shooting leaves one dead, another injured

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night.

The gunfire broke out on Colonial Drive in Timmonsville, according to Chief Billy Brown. Police responded at around 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a large crime scene and had to call in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for help.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

The victim who is in the hospital is expected to be okay.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.