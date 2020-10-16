Timmonsville woman accused of lying about attempted child abduction

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Timmonsville woman Friday who is accused of lying about an attempted child abduction Oct. 9, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown.

Adonica Peterson, 26, was charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation. She allegedly told police last week that a group of people tried to abduct three children at the Hot Spot convenience store.

Peterson is held in the Florence County Detention Center. No bond is listed in booking records.

