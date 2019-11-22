Timmonsville woman arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Timmonsville woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a vehicle.

Marilyn Regina Wilson was arrested on November 21 and charged with one count of weapons/discharging firearm into vehicle while occupied, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege that “on or about November 11, 2019,” Wilson shot at the victim’s vehicle while it was occupied in the 500 block of Jones Road in the Olanta area.

Marilyn Regina Wilson (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

“The incident was preceded by an altercation between Wilson and a passenger in the vehicle,” the FCSO said.

Wilson, 29, of Timmonsville, remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending at $10,000 surety bond, according to booking records.

