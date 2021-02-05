Timmonsville woman charged with attempted murder after hitting 2 with her car

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBRW) — Timmonsville police have arrested a 28-year-old Timmonsville woman after they said she intentionally hit someone with her vehicle.

Cortney Renita Durant was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday on one charge of attempted murder. Her bond had not been set, as of Friday morning.

Durant got into an argument with a woman on May 19, according to an incident report. Later that day, Durant drove by the woman. They exchanged words, and then Durant hit the woman with her vehicle.

The woman was hit in the left leg and fell, according to the report. A man told police he was also hit by the vehicle.