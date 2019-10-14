TODAY: Florence man expected in court in human trafficking case

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man, who faces trafficking and child sex crime charges, is expected to be in court Monday.

Jason Roger Pope, 42, is being held in jail without bond, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Pope’s attorney is expected to ask the judge for bond on Monday.

Pope’s charges include promoting the prostitution of a minor, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking people, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree.

Investigators allege Pope solicited a person under 18 for sex trafficking.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) thinks there could be more victims.

If you have any information on this case, give SLED a call at 866-472-8477.

