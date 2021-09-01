Former Town of Scranton employee charged with embezzling more than $200,000

SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Town of Scranton employee was charged with embezzling more than $200,000 between 2018 and 2021, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Tammy Renea Sarvis, 48, was arrested Wednesday and charged with embezzlement, according to online booking records.

Sarvis, while employed as the City Clerk, is accused of using the town’s credit cards to buy personal items like clothing, food, and utility bills totaling more than $200,000, according to arrest warrants.

SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby told News13 in early August that it opened an investigation into missing money in the town, but couldn’t provide any other details at the time.

Sarvis was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond Wednesday, according to booking records.

Jack Holt with Holt and Holt CPAs said Sarvis has been fired. He also said it’s an ongoing investigation that SLED is handling.