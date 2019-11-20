Trial date set for suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A trial date has been set for suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.

According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Boone’s trial will begin January 20 in Florence County.

Boone has been charged with one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement. He also was recently charged with one charge of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations earlier this week.

The indictment alleges that Boone used both county and federal funds allocated to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for his own personal use.

The indictment claims Boone, “while serving in his capacity as Sheriff for Florence County, did purchase or cause to be purchased from the Florence County Sheriffs Office Federal Narcotics Account funds a variety of consumer type goods, including but not limited to bicycle equipment, groceries, coolers, baseball equipment, electronics, or clothing, from various vendors including but not limited to, Academy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sam’s, Wal-Mart, Shell, Best Buy, Bicycle World, Rapid Weight Loss, Piggly Wiggly, Mainstream Boutique, GameStop, Mast General Store, and various restaurants, whereby he then unlawfully converted $10,000 or less worth of such purchases to his personal use.”

The new indictments allege that Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use.

The embezzlement offense is a statutory felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court. The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than five hundred percent of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.

