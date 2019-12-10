Trial of man accused of 2 counts of murder in Florence continues

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The trial of Darkel Foreman began Monday. Foreman faces two counts of murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Tomena Gail Ford and her unborn child.

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the prosecution called four witnesses to the stand. During today’s testimony, the 911 call that Foreman made after the deadly shooting was played. Clements will call more people to testify tomorrow. Once that’s complete, the defense will present its witnesses.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Foreman shot and killed Tomena Gail Ford at a home in the Tara Village neighborhood just south of the city of Florence on May 26, 2016.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Luckten said Ford was eight months pregnant, the unborn child did not survive.

Authorities say Foreman called 911 after the shooting happened and was a state corrections officer. He faces two counts of murder.

Count on News13 for updates.