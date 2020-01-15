Trial underway for man charged with murder, carjacking in connection with death of 88-year-old

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A trial is underway for a man charged in connection with the death of an 88-year-old woman.

Diante Rogers is currently on trial for charges including murder and carjacking, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Investigators said Katherine Wilson, 88, was shot while Rogers and other allegedly tried to steal her car in Timmonsville in 2017. Rogers later died.

Investigators allege that Rogers is Wilson’s killer.

Two other men and a teenager were also charged.

