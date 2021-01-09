Troopers investigate deadly hit and run in Scranton

SCRANTON, SC (WBTW) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly hit and run in Scranton.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on US 52 near Lee Flowers Road when the vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Allen Dickenson, Jr., 26, of Olanta was killed in the incident, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy is scheduled for January 13 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating the incident.

