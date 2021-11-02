Troopers look for hit-and-run vehicle after pedestrian struck in Marlboro County

BENNETTESVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Saturday that injured a pedestrian in Marlboro County.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 15/401 near Secondary 692, also known as Chapel Street, SCHP said.

According to SCHP, the suspect vehicle is a gray 2007-2008 Nissan Altima that should have damage on the front and passenger side, and a large piece of the front bumper should be missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol at 843-661-4705 or 800-768-1505 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. Callers can remain anonymous.

Count on News13 for updates.