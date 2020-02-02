Highway Patrol pursues driver over Pee Dee county lines; Sumter man charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a troopers say a chase led Highway Patrol through two Pee Dee counties Saturday.

Christoper Malek Mickens, 22, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 5:30 Saturday afternoon on several charges. Those charges include failure to stop for a blue light, driving under the influence, among others. Booking records list a Sumter address on Mickens.

A trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Impala on Interstate 95 in Florence County around 1:36 p.m. Saturday, according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern.

That’s when the driver allegedly exited the interstate, while the trooper pursued.

Highway Patrols says the driver hit someone’s car in the process.

The chase came to an end on South Main Street in Marion County 20 minutes later, according to Lance Cpl. Southern. No one was hurt in the ordeal, but troopers say Mickens was taken into custody.

He was still in jail as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s a full list of Mickens’ charges, according to booking records:

Reckless driving

DUI

Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death- first offense

Driving without a license- first offense

Transportation in a motor vehicle with a broken seal

Possession of 1 ounce of less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash- first offense

Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance- first offense

