Troopers search for suspect vehicle in Darlington County hit-and-run

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Darlington County Friday.

Troopers said a white Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling on West Smith Avenue towards North Main Street and struck a pedestrian. The suspect vehicle drove off.

The pedestrian suffered injuries, troopers said.

The suspect vehicle is an unknown model year and is missing a mirror on the passenger side. The attached photo represents the type of vehicle but is not the actual suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.