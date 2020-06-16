Two arrested after armed robbery incident in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested in Florence Monday in connection with an armed robbery incident.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Frankie Bryant, 40, of Spartanburg, SC, and Lindsey Britt, 23, of Florence, SC, were arrested by Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and each charged with one count of Armed Robbery While Armed With a Deadly Weapon.

According to Investigators, on or about May 25 Bryant and Britt are suspected to have presented a knife and threatened to stab and cut a victim if the victim did not give the suspects money.

The victim is also alleged to have been struck in the face by Bryant. The incident is thought to have occurred on Black Creek Road near Florence, SC, according to authorities.

Bryant and Britt are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

