Two arrested after Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE, SC, (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Thursday after a hit-and-run crash in Florence, according to police.

At about 4:25 p.m. a grey Hyundai Sonata was driving erratically near Athens Street and Booker Street, according to information from the Florence Police Department. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop when the car hit another vehicle at Bradford Street and Roughfork Street and then left the scene.

Police tried to stop the car, according to the department. A pistol was thrown from the car and was later recovered by police.

The car stopped in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street and the driver, Kareem Vikim Jones-Hines, and the passenger, Karahn Wingate, were arrested. There was a 2-year-old in the car, who was not injured and was turned over to a guardian, according to police. Another gun was also found in the vehicle.

The victim of the hit-and-run was treated at a hospital.

Jones-Hines has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment and unlawful carry of a pistol. Wingate was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol.

