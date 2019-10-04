Two arrested after home invasion in Florence County

Florence County deputy cruiser_542238

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies took two suspects into custody after an early morning home invasion on Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the home invasion took place off of National Cemetery Road around 5 a.m.

After searching for several hours, the Florence County Patrol Division located the two suspects near an apartment complex on Green Drive in Timmonsville around 9 a.m.

Kirby added “Our Patrol Division did a great job in locating the suspects”.

News13 is working to find out the identities of the suspects.

