Two arrested after meth, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs found in Darlington County home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested following a search at a home in Darlington County.

According to Darlington County Sherif Tony Chavis, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Jones Road Wednesday morning. “Investigators completed a lengthy investigation into the selling of illegal drugs at a home on Jones Rd. and arrested two individuals” stated Sheriff Chavis.

Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff says that investigators seized approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, 15 suboxone strips, a .22 caliber handgun and $1,000 in cash.

Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

Deputies arrested Robert Keith Hamm and April Mae Herring in connection to the case. Both are from Darlington and are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting criminal charges.