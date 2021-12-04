2 Burger King employees shot outside restaurant in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Two employees of a Darlington County Burger King were shot Saturday night, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

The restaurant is located at 407 Lamar Highway, just outside the city limits of Darlington.

Hudson told News13 they were shot as they were taking out some trash. Both employees were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Courtesy: WBTW

News13’s Jack Bilyeu was on the scene and reported several trucks blocking the entrance to the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. The restaurant’s sign was also turned off, and employees were seen leaving the area.

News13 has reached out to Hudson for more information. Count on News13 for updates.