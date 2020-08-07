Two charged after shooting in MUSC Marion Medical Center parking lot

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested and charged this week after a shooting in the parking lot of MUSC Marion Medical Center in Mullins Saturday.

One male was shot in the incident, according to Capt. Judith Baker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Quazeak Naziak Robinson, 22, of Marion, was arrested and charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Devin Devante Flemming, 27, of Marion, was arrested and charged Friday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond was denied for Robinson and he is held in the Marion County Detention Center. Flemming’s bond has been set at $105,000 surety and he is still in jail as of Friday afternoon.

