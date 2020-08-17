Two charged with attempted murder after shooting into occupied car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested and charged Friday with attempted murder after deputies said they fired shots into an occupied car.

According to deputies, Deigejuan Dewayne Dorsey, 18, of Florence, and Keldecious Terry McDonald, Jr., 20, of Florence, fired multiple rounds into a vehicle that had two people in it around 1 a.m. Friday on Howe Springs Road near Greenwood School.

Neither person in the car was injured.

Dorsey and McDonald are both charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both men are held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

