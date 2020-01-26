2 dead, 4 others in the hospital after shooting at Hartsville club

SUNDAY 3:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were fatally shot at a Hartsville nightclub.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were both pronounced dead at Mac’s Lounge shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Count on News13 as this story continues to develop.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were killed and multiple others were hurt in a shooting at a Hartsville lounge early Sunday morning, authorities say.





The shooting happened at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue early Sunday morning, the Darlington County Coroner told News13. Police were dispatched after they got a call around 2 a.m.

Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed two were pronounced dead. Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker said four others are being treated at local hospitals- both at McLeod in Florence and Carolina Pines in Hartsville.

Baker added there have been no arrests made in this case yet.







The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting Hartsville police with this investigation.

SLED told News13 the following in a statement:

SLED crime scene and regional agents are providing support to local law enforcement as requested. We stand ready to provide any assistance local authorities may need as they continue to investigate the incident. Tommy Crosby, Spokesperson, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (843) 610-0633.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for continuing updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: