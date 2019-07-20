Two hurt in early-morning Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Hartsville early Saturday morning.

The shooting is believed to have happened at the Markette Convenience Store on West Bobo Newsom Highway, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

An area hospital notified police around 1 a.m. Saturday that two people had arrived in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The two victims are being treated for not life-threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident. Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the incident call them at (843) 398-4501.

