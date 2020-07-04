MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two individuals were shot and taken to an area hospital, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.
A shooting took place at “The Shop” in Zion around 3 a.m., according to the Sheriff.
Wallace said, at the time of the incident the wounds were not life-threatening and no suspects are in custody at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘People aren’t stupid’: Pence’s virus spin tests credibility
- SCDNR dive team recovers body of swimmer at Cheraw State Park Friday
- Two injured in Marion County shooting
- AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle
- A hot a humid Independence Day