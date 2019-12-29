Two men get away with cash after robbing Florence County Dollar General

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two men robbed a dollar general Saturday night in the Florence area.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the store on South Firetower Road. The two male suspects, he said, got away in a vehicle. They were able to take with them a ‘small amount of cash.’

Count on News13 for updates on this case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story