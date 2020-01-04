Authorities investigate two more armed robberies in the Pee Dee

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – There were two more armed robberies at dollar stores in the Pee Dee Friday night, according to police.

Two male suspects robbed a Dollar General off East McIver Road in Darlington before holding up the Family Dollar in Timmonsville about 30 minutes later, according to Chief Billy Brown with Timmonsville PD.

Chief Brown said no one was hurt in either incident. He added the two suspects from Friday evening are also believed to connected with the Dollar General robbery Monday night in Timmonsville.

News13 reported Tuesday about the string of Dollar General robberies the Pee Dee has seen over the past few months.

The Timmonsville Police Department is offering $500 reward for any information leading an arrest connected with the incidents in town.

