1 person dies after shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a shooting in Darlington County, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

James L. Williams, Jr., 23, of Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardee. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night off of Rogers Road on Larry Drive.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroners Office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

