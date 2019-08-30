1 person dies after shooting in Darlington County

Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian expected to intensify today, could become category 4 by landfall
DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a shooting in Darlington County, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

James L. Williams, Jr., 23, of Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardee. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night off of Rogers Road on Larry Drive.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroners Office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

