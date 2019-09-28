Two people taken to the hospital after a shots fired call in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)- Two people were taken to the hospital after Darlington police responded to a shots fired call.
Captain Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department said police responded to Avenue B at 10:22 Friday night for a shots fired call.
The Darlington Police Department is asking any with information about the incident to please contact the police department at 843-398-4026.
