Two remaining persons of interest in Florence County double homicide in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The remaining two persons of interest in a double homicide in Florence County are now in custody, according to booking records.

Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, of Timmonsville, and Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, of Lake City, were both wanted as persons of interest after two people in a car were shot and killed Tuesday.

Boone was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 6:31 p.m. Monday, according to booking records. He was wanted for two different cases of four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies. Boone was also wanted in connection with the March 24 shooting in Timmonsville.

McFadden was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:25 p.m. Monday, according to booking records. He was wanted for three different cases of three counts of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both Boone and McFadden were wanted on charges stemming from other shootings. Deputies believe they were also connected to the Tuesday shooting.

Rahiem Rajuan Taylor was arrested Wednesday. He was also wanted on unrelated charges but was considered another person of interest in the double homicide.

Raheim Taylor

Lydia Thompson, 18, of Florence, and Malik Askins, 24, of Timmonsville, were inside a vehicle on Tuesday evening when someone fired shots into the vehicle, according to officials. Both of them died, the coroner reported on Wednesday.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the shooting happened before 6 p.m. on Highway 76 near Alligator Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 327, or through the “Submit-A-Tip” feature on the Florence County Sheriff Office’s app. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by downloading the “P3 Tips” app or by calling (888) 274-6372. A tip leading to an arrest of the persons involved in the case could lead to a $1,000 reward.