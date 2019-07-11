Two suspects in custody in shooting case involving a flare gun

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies now have two suspects in custody in connection to a shooting that injured one person at a motel in Florence, officials say.

According to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby, the shooting happened at the Knights Inn off near Highway 52 and Interstate 95. One person was injured after being shot with a flare gun. That person is expected to recover.

John Barfield and Kristyn Feaster have been arrested and are charged with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Bond has not been set for the two.

