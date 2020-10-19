MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two suspects are wanted after a Sunoco in Marion was burglarized, according to deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The burglary happened Tuesday around 10:50 p.m. at the Sunoco at 2569 East Highway 76 in Marion, deputies said. Images from surveillance were released of two suspects.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary is asked to call 843-431-6049 or 843-423-8399.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- CVS hiring several thousand work-from-home employees among 15,000 openings
- Two suspects wanted after Marion Sunoco burglary
- Florence lifts boil water advisory
- DHEC: 539 new cases statewide, 11 additional deaths
- Officials seek info on counterfeit checks, driver’s licenses in Lake City