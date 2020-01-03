Two wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for questioning in an armed robbery case.

According to the Florence Police Department, the robbery happened at the Circle K on 728 South Cashua Drive at around 2:15 a.m. December 31, 2019. During the incident two people entered the store and demanded money from the employees, one was armed with a handgun. The two then left the store on foot.

The same store was a victim of another armed robbery in November when a masked man entered the store with a gun, demanding money out of the register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.