U.S. Marshals called to assist in Marlboro County manhunt

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals were called in to assist in a manhunt for a suspect in Marlboro County, according to Clio Police Chief William Horne.

Horne said Clio PD was originally searching for two suspects but one has already been taken into custody. The suspect taken into custody was wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. He didn’t say what the second suspect is wanted for.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

A woman was also charged with giving false information to police after lying about the investigation, Horne said.