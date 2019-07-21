UPDATE: Deputies make arrest in connection with Hartsville convenience store shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One man is in custody after being arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hartsville convenience store.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Willie Dytavious Scipio, 25, of Lamar, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Investigators were able to quickly identify a suspect for this shooting based on evidence collected at the scene,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said.

Scipio is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Markette convenience store at 104 West Bobo Newsom Highway, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were shot there.

The two victims are recovering from not life-threatening injuries.