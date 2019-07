DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County coroner has identified the victim of the deadly Fourth of July shooting at the Sunflower Apartments.

Kenya Percella Levonn Purnell, 21, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, died on scene from a gunshot wound, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and is treating it as a homicide, Grimsley said.

