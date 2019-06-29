UPDATE: Victim in Latta shooting pronounced dead Friday

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The victim in Friday’s shooting in Latta died after sustaining several gunshot wounds, according to Latta Police Cheif Derrick Cartwright.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Calm Street Friday at around 3 p.m. There, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Investigators were notified shortly after that the victim had died due to his injuries.

Latta Police are now calling this an active murder investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Latta Police Department at (843) 752-4718.

