Verbal fight leads to multiple gunshot wounds, Florence man charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on South Fifth Street in Florence.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Anthony Brockington, 51, of Florence, on Thursday.

Deputies found a victim at the scene on Sept. 9. The person had been shot multiple times and was later taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Brockington shot the person multiple times following a verbal fight.

Brockington has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.