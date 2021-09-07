Victim in critical condition after domestic-related shooting; Hartsville man wanted

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are looking for a Hartsville man after a domestic-related shooting, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the shooting, which happened at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, is in critical condition, according to the report. The sheriff’s office responded to the incident on Marcus Drive in the Pine Ridge area of Hartsville.

Deputies have obtained an arrest warrant on an attempted murder charge for Jessie Washington of Hartsville.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4105.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.