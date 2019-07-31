Victim in Florence motel shooting dies, deputies now investigate as homicide

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The victim in a shooting at a Florence motel has died and deputies are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, confirms the person injured in Tuesday night’s shooting at the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street has died and deputies are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Kirby said the name of the person will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story.

