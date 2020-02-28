VIDEO & PHOTOS: Darlington police seek suspect in armed robbery of Sav-Way store

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Sav-Way store.

The armed robbery happened around 2:11 a.m. on Friday at the Sav-Way store located at 102 Lamar Highway, according to Darlington police. An employee of the store told police a man wearing khaki pants, a navy-blue jacket and a dark shirt on his head pointed a weapon at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

Courtesy: Darlington Police Department

The man is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches to about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4920 or the police department at 843-398-4026.

