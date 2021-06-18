Virginia Beach bank robbery suspect arrested in Florence County

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach bank robbery suspect was arrested Friday in Florence County.

Police say William Earl Matory III, 30, of Virginia Beach, is charged with robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction and entering a bank while armed.

Matory was found and taken into custody in South Carolina with the help of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held in the Florence County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach. He’s also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol in Florence County, according to booking records.

William Earl Matory III (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Police said the robbery happened at the SunTrust Bank at 711 First Colonial Road around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said a man entered the facility, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from an employee.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank and fled in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

There were no injuries reported.