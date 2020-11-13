Volunteer firefighter in Darlington County facing child porn charges

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frederick Vazquez (Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A volunteer firefighter in Darlington County is facing child porn charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Frederick John Vazquez, 20, is a volunteer firefighter with Darlington County Fire District. He’s charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Deputies said Vazquez forced the victim to appear in sexually explicit photos and then shared them with a minor on a file sharing website.

He’s held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories