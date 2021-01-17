Wanted: Driver hit and killed a Hartsville woman, left the scene

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW ) – Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a woman in Darlington County and then left the scene.

Karen Rene Felkel, 39, of Hartsville, died after being struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The deadly hit-and-run happened at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on South Carolina Highway 151 near Santee Drive, a mile or two short of the Chesterfield County line, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Felkel was walking on Highway 151 when the vehicle, traveling north, struck them, LCpl Tidwell said. No information is available on the description of the car at this time since the driver left the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

