Wanted man arrested in connection to Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is in custody after being wanted for a domestic-related shooting, according to authorities.

Jessie Washington was booked into the Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington shot at the victim and hit them in the head on Monday at a location on Marcus Drive in the Hartsville area, according to an arrest warrant. The victim was in critical shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Washington has been booked on charges of attempted murder, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and for discharging firearms into a building. His bond has not been set.