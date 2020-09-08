Warrants: Man with previous domestic violence conviction choked woman until she lost consciousness

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with a previous domestic violence conviction was arrested again Sunday for allegedly choking a woman and not letting her leave her house for days, according to arrest warrants.

Willie Dean Fortune is accused of choking the victim at a home in Darlington County in late August. Arrest warrants show Fortune also didn’t let the woman leave her home for multiple days and took her phones away from her.

Fortune was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping. He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond listed.

