Warrants released in fatal shooting involving Florence airport officer

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – SLED released the warrants Monday evening pertaining to the charges against James Edward Bell.

The warrants state that on Sunday, Florence Regional Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler initiated a traffic stop on a white 2015 Chrysler 200 on the airport property. During the traffic stop, Bell shot and killed Officer Winkeler.

According to the warrants, when additional officers arrived they found Winkeler’s body on the ground beside his vehicle and his service weapon was missing. Officers did find an empty 9mm handgun that did not belong to Winkeler and over 30 spend shell casings.

Bell was found in the Chrysler by Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, according to the warrants, near Highway 52. When deputies searched bell they located Winkeler’s service weapon and a magazine consistent with the handgun left near Winkeler’s body.

Bell is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and is expected to be in court Tuesday.