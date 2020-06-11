Accused Florence mass shooter appears in court; death penalty sought

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The accused Florence mass shooter appeared in court on Thursday morning where the solicitor said he is seeking the death penalty.

Fredrick Hopkins, 74, was served the death penalty papers by solicitor Ed Clements.

Hopkins is charged in connection with the October 2018 shooting of several law enforcement officers in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood. Eight people were shot during the shooting on October 3, including seven law enforcement officers. Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting and Inv. Farrah Turner died on Oct. 22.