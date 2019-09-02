1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Evacuations underway in Horry, Georgetown Counties Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

WATCH: Man breaks into Latta home; Police trying to identify him

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Latta Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect.

In this home security footage, you can see a man prying a home’s door open and continuing to rummage through the homeowner’s belongings.

Police say it happened sometime Monday morning at a home in Latta.

Anyone with information about who this man is is asked to contact authorities.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: