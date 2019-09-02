WATCH: Man breaks into Latta home; Police trying to identify him

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Latta Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect.
In this home security footage, you can see a man prying a home’s door open and continuing to rummage through the homeowner’s belongings.
Police say it happened sometime Monday morning at a home in Latta.
Anyone with information about who this man is is asked to contact authorities.
