West Columbia man charged with sexual assault in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old West Columbia man after deputies said he sexually assaulted someone.

Quetarus Lavon Certion was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He remained there on a $5,000 bond, as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said he committed a sexual battery on Oct. 8.

If convicted, he will be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.